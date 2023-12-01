Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

