Ossiam Has $1.13 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ossiam lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $815.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $746.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.