Ossiam Has $1.37 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

