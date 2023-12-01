Ossiam Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $296.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average of $282.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $226.16 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

