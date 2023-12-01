Ossiam Has $1.49 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.