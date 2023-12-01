Ossiam Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day moving average is $384.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $448.73. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

