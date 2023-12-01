Ossiam Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.