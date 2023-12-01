Ossiam Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ossiam raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

