Ossiam Sells 18,819 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

