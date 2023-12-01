Ossiam Sells 3,270 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

