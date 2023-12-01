Ossiam Sells 7,962 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.