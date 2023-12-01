Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Steven W. Nance Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

