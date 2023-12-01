Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $56,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

