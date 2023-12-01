Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $169.06.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

