Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $295.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

