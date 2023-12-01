Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $292.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.