Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,387 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.9 %

RGNX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

