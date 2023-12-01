Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,178 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

