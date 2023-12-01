Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.69.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBNC

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.