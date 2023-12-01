Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 940 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

