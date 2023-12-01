Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 133,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 218,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,925,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,483,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of SIX opened at $24.90 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.