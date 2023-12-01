Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of M.D.C. worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

