Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,804 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

