Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,804 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $28,836,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
STRL stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
