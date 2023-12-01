PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 3.4%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 265,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 537,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 236,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

