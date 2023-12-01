Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Shares of PAYC opened at $181.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,800,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

