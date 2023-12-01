PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 1,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,432,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 5,953 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

PCB opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.62. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

