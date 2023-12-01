PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Nancy Erba Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PDFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 499.83 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 85.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

