Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 483.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

