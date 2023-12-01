Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.