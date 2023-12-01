Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to ~$0.08 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $922.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

