PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 1.7% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 33,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 132,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

