PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCG. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

