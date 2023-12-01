Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Wilde Frederic De Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.