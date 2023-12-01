PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $5.70 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.55.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

