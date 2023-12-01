Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of AES worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 36.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AES by 287.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Bank of America reduced their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

