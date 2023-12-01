Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.25 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.