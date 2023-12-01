Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,301 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.81, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

