Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 325,483 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1,498.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of FOX worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,998 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

