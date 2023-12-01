Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 326,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,099,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.66 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

