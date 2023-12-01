Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Sunrun worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.1 %

RUN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $260,449 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

