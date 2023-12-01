Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSE A opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

