Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6,593.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 68.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DT opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.