Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.70 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,494 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 519,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

