Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $299.76 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,528 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $299,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

