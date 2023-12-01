Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.90 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 383.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

