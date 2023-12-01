Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 328,267 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

TPR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

