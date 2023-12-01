Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4,255.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

