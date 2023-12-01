Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

