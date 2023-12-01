Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42,994.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $246.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average of $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

